Ivanka Trump Is Reportedly Keeping Her Support of Dad Donald Trump Off the Radar Amid His Arraignment

After Donald Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday, April 4, there was quite a bit of silence from the women in his life. Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, nor Tiffany Trump made a statement in support of their family member. For Ivanka, it’s been several years of slowly separating her public image from her father, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t there for him behind the scenes.

Ivanka gave a short, terse Instagram Story statement last week after the indictment was announced, and Page Six is following up with the news that she visited her dad last Sunday at Mar-a-Lago. What’s fascinating to note is that she “managed to visit the club without being photographed.” That low-key strategy is how she and her husband Jared Kushner continue to operate after their exit from political life.

Even taking one look at her statement shows how torn she feels about the entire situation. “I love my father and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both. I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern,” she wrote last week. Ivanka wants everyone to know that she sees the legal issues, but at the end of the day, it’s still her dad. But deep down, she “wants nothing to do with this.”

That’s because her social circle changed tremendously once she and Kushner headed to the White House. “Ivanka lost a lot of friends and her social scenes during his presidency … They want to put it in the rearview,” a source told Page Six. “They want it behind them.” That’s going to be a hard thing to do with the wall-to-wall media coverage surrounding Donald Trump’s indictment and his future legal issues.

