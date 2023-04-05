New Documents Claim Olivia Wilde Pays ‘Lion’s Share’ of Expenses for Her Kids With Jason Sudeikis

Although both Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have made it clear their kids will always be their top priority, the Ted Lasso star and the Don’t Worry Darling director haven’t been afraid to go after each other in court in their custody battle. Following Wilde’s claims last month that Sudeikis was trying to “litigate her into debt,” the House alum is sticking by her accusations as she asks Sudeikis for child support and help with legal costs since he is “wealthier” than she is.

“While Jason and I have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition, I have been bearing 100% of the costs of the children’s care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities, and transportation costs,” Wilde told the court, per legal documents obtained by the Blast. Wilde’s lawyers added, “Jason shares equal responsibility with Olivia for the support of their children, yet Olivia has borne the lion’s share of the expenses,” also per Blast.

In the documents, Wilde also states that Sudeikis, as of now, does not currently pay child support. “I am asking the Court to make an order regarding child support so that I can adequately provide for our children commensurate with Jason’s standard of living,” Wilde asked the court.

In addition, Wilde continued to go after Sudeikis’ legal strategy, which has strained her finances. “I am also asking that Jason make a contribution to my attorney and accountant fees and costs, not only due to him being in a significantly superior position than me financially, but because the vast majority of the fees I have incurred have been due to Jason and his counsel’s egregious, unnecessary, and aggressive conduct,” she stated.

Jason Sudeikis reportedly had financial motives to prolonging his child custody battle with Olivia Wilde. https://t.co/jxkDCFAbXe — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 24, 2023

While many of you might be reading this and questioning whether Sudeikis is that much “wealthier” than Wilde given their successful careers in Hollywood, it looks like Wilde and her team claim their wealth disparity is “undisputed.”

“While I have yet to receive specific financial information from Jason, my understanding and belief is that he is wealthier than I am and has far greater income,” Wilde said in the documents. “I have no reason to believe that Jason would dispute this.” Her lawyers claim, “it is undisputed that he earns significantly more than Olivia and has greater access to funds.” Related story Olivia Wilde Is Reportedly Having This Very Relatable Reaction to Her Ex Harry Styles & Emily Ratajkowski's Steamy Kiss

More specifically, Wilde also shared her monthly salary and expenses. According to Blast, the Booksmart director makes over $40,000 a month in salary in addition to $60,000 from “Wilde Company income” and “rental property income.” Wilde is also said to have over $600,000 in bank accounts and over $10 million in other assets. As for her expenses, Wilde stated that her monthly expenses add up to over $107,000 in monthly expenses including almost $60,000 in “rent/mortgage.” These numbers alone are enough to make anyone’s jaw drop.

Although Wilde and Sudeikis’ custody battle is still ongoing, it’s safe to say the two aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty to fight for what they believe in. Here’s hoping one day this family can bury the hatchet.

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity divorces that took years to get finalized.

