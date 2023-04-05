Rose Hanbury’s Son Oliver Will Have a Prominent Role in King Charles III’s Coronation Despite Prince William Affair Rumors

King Charles III’s coronation is just about a month away and the palace is revealing details surrounding the global event. However, there is one curious addition that should have tongues wagging in the gossipy circles of the elite set: Rose Hanbury’s son, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, will be one of the king’s pages.

It’s no secret that Hanbury has long been associated with a Prince William affair rumor. There has never been any concrete evidence that the duo found themselves entangled with each other, but it’s her reported falling-out with former bestie, Kate Middleton, that gets everyone to assume that a forbidden dalliance is the reason why. That bit of tea doesn’t seem to bother King Charles one bit though.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might face a PR debacle if they decline King Charles III's coronation invite. https://t.co/pcon5mE5Ug — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 4, 2023

He recently named Hanbury’s ex-husband David Rocksavage, the Marquess of Cholmondeley, as his lord-in-waiting. That is a coveted royal position, and it’s, of course, why Oliver will be a part of the procession. Yet the appointment doesn’t let anyone forget why Hanbury and Prince William will always be linked by gossip that — so far — has been unfounded.

Oliver will be in great company as Charles’ grandson, Prince George, 9, will be the page of honor and the youngest of the four pages on coronation day. “We’re all very excited about Prince George’s role in the Coronation, it will be an incredibly special moment,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson told the Daily Mail. George’s participation will surely draw lots of curiosity, but it may be Oliver’s appearance that garners more whispers and keeps the William-Hanbury affair rumors going.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who have stayed together after cheating scandals.