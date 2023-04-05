Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Rose Hanbury's Son Oliver Will Have a Prominent Role in King Charles III's Coronation Despite Prince William Affair Rumors

Kristyn Burtt
Prince William, Rose Hanbury Plus Icon
Prince William, Rose Hanbury Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Dave M. Benett/Getty Images.
GREAT ABACO, BAHAMAS - MARCH 26: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge have a conch prepared for them during a visit to Abaco on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. Abaco was dramatically hit by Hurricane Dorian which saw winds of up to 185mph and left devastation in its wake. Their Royal Highnesses are learning about the impact of the hurricane and see how communities are still being rebuilt more than two years on. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)
PORT TALBOT, WALES - FEBRUARY 28: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales take part in a spin class during a visit to Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot, to meet local communities and hear about how sport and exercise can support mental health and wellbeing on February 28, 2023 in Port Talbot, United Kingdom. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting communities and mental health initiatives in South Wales ahead of St David's Day, which takes place on March 1. (Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
King Charles Names Rose Hanbury's Son as Royal Page for Coronation
King Charles III’s coronation is just about a month away and the palace is revealing details surrounding the global event. However, there is one curious addition that should have tongues wagging in the gossipy circles of the elite set: Rose Hanbury’s son, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, will be one of the king’s pages. 

It’s no secret that Hanbury has long been associated with a Prince William affair rumor. There has never been any concrete evidence that the duo found themselves entangled with each other, but it’s her reported falling-out with former bestie, Kate Middleton, that gets everyone to assume that a forbidden dalliance is the reason why. That bit of tea doesn’t seem to bother King Charles one bit though. 

He recently named Hanbury’s ex-husband David Rocksavage, the Marquess of Cholmondeley, as his lord-in-waiting. That is a coveted royal position, and it’s, of course, why Oliver will be a part of the procession. Yet the appointment doesn’t let anyone forget why Hanbury and Prince William will always be linked by gossip that — so far — has been unfounded. 

Oliver will be in great company as Charles’ grandson, Prince George, 9, will be the page of honor and the youngest of the four pages on coronation day. “We’re all very excited about Prince George’s role in the Coronation, it will be an incredibly special moment,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson told the Daily Mail. George’s participation will surely draw lots of curiosity, but it may be Oliver’s appearance that garners more whispers and keeps the William-Hanbury affair rumors going.

Kate Middleton, Prince William

