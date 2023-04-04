Adriana Lima’s Enchanting & Angelic Videos Show She’s Going Back to Her Supermodel Roots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you think of Victoria’s Secret, you can’t help but think of legendary supermodel Adriana Lima. Even if she left the brand in 2018, your mind goes straight to her. But it’s 2023, and they’re back together (and better than ever!)

On April 4, Victoria’s Secret and Lima shared a clip from the newest campaign with the caption, “Reunited and it feels so good,” along with tagging everyone who made the shoot possible. You can see the video HERE!

In the first video, we see Lima back at her Victoria’s Secret roots, spritzing the camera with the new perfume and the words “XOXO, Adriana” written on the screen.

Victoria’s Secret posted another showstopping video of Lima while promoting the fragrance only a couple of hours later. They posted the video with the caption, “Wish, granted—it’s an ethereal dream to be back together.” You can see that video HERE!

In the video, Lima says, “Guess what? I am back. If I would have a last wish in my life, it would be to be with Victoria’s Secret. And, here I am. Heavenly translates into femininity in a subtle, powerful way. It makes you feel unforgettable. Honestly, I’m living a dream today.”

In the video, we get a black and white compilation of photos of Lima on Victoria’s Secret campaigns, videos of her looking so radiant in a white robe, and then the showstopping clip: the one of her in a vibrant, flowing yellow ensemble that truly took our breath away. Related story The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Off to a Rocky Start

While Lima is known as one of the original supermodels, her most iconic gigs were with Victoria’s Secret. She walked her first show in 1999 and appeared in multiple runway shows, campaigns, and commercials. Most notably, she wore the $2,000,000 Fantasy Bra for the runway gig and was one of the five OG Angels. In 2017, she was dubbed “the most valuable Victoria’s Secret Angel,” per an archived WWD poll. The following year, she announced her retirement from the iconic brand, but now they’re reunited, and Victoria’s Secret fans are losing it!

