Kate Bosworth & Justin Long’s Details About This Major Life Update Shows They Were Simply Meant to Be

It’s official: Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are engaged! And Long gave all the super-sweet details.

On April 4, Long confirmed his and Bosworth’s engagement on Life is Short With Justin Long, saying how “organic” the engagement was. “I did have a special thing planned around [Kate’s] birthday and about a month before that, life, like we were talking about, things change, and sometimes they change pretty drastically without any warnings,” he said. “It was a moment where it just felt so organic and it felt connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through, like, a real life change, and so it came out in a very organic way.”

The Comet star later revealed the “organic” proposal happened after the pair left their therapy session.

Back in Aug. 2021, Bosworth announced that she and her husband of eight years Michael Polish were divorcing. She’s the proud stepmama to Jasper, 25, and told us how much she adores her amazing stepdaughter.

In the same year, she and Long started their adorable relationship. After meeting on set, the two confirmed their relationship on Jan. 2022. Since then, they’ve appeared on each other’s Instagrams and on the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party red carpet, but have overall kept their relationship under wraps.

In a previous interview with Chelsea Handler on her podcast Dear Chelsea, Long couldn’t help but gush about the Last Sentinal. “There’s something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred,” he said. “I’ve never had anything like this before; I’ve never experienced this. So it’s something I want to protect and keep, you know?”

