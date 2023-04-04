New Photos of Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Give Fans a Telling Update on Their Relationship Status

It’s been unclear over the last month whether Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship was done for good, but new photos seem to indicate that their reconciliation might be in full force at the moment.

The on-again, off-again couple was spotted by TMZ cameras at the Four Seasons Hotel on the Big Island of Hawaii. They were seen grabbing dinner at the resort, but their usual PDA was not happening. The media outlet reported that they were friendly with fans and spent about an hour at the restaurant before retreating to the beach for an evening walk.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Shakira and Gerard Pique, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, and more. https://t.co/PQYe6bmCrB — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 2, 2023

Fox’s dramatic hair transformation was on display after recently dyeing her hair a fiery red. She dressed in a casual outfit, wearing an olive crop top and black leggings. MGK wore a pop of pink with his tank top and accessorized with white shorts. His normally styled blonde hair looked sun-kissed and a bit unruly, but there was no denying it was him — his tattoos were on display.

The couple has been struggling with their relationship since February after rumors heated up that MGK was cheating on Fox. Even though she denied any infidelity issues, their engagement reportedly was on hiatus while they went through intense therapy. An Us Weekly source gave a slightly optimistic update in late March, sharing, “They’re still working on their relationship because the love they had was the real deal. That’s not something that just goes away overnight. However, they would need to have a significant breakthrough to make things work. It’s all up in the air right now.” Well, it looks like their relationship is cautiously back on as the duo navigates their way back to each other in a tropical locale.

