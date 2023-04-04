Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Risk Giving ‘Further Oxygen’ to Family Feud If They Fail to Attend King Charles III’s Coronation

Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle RSVP to King Charles III’s coronation, they need to weigh out what works best for their family. However, one royal expert is warning that declining the invite altogether could have dire consequences.

While it’s likely the dynamic duo will get the “cold shoulder” even if they do decide to attend, skipping the event may result in a “fatal” fracture in the royal family that will never be repaired, PR expert Edward Coram-James explain to GB News. He recommends that Sussexes fly to the U.K., regardless of how uncomfortable they feel around their family members.

“In a universe in which the damage already caused by the rift is still recoverable from, at least in part, a no-show would be the fatal, irreversible blow, both in the public perception as well, potentially, as within the family itself,” he shared. “It risks drawing out the conflict over the long term.” In the long run, Coram-James believes it “would give further oxygen to the rift.”

The other possible consequence, if they decline, is that the media narrative would shift, and “the shadow of their absence would loom large over the entire ceremony.” The last thing Harry and Meghan would want is to become “the elephant in the room and an unwanted sideshow,” possibly making it an easier decision to come to the coronation versus staying at home.

Prince Harry was in London last week for his phone-hacking trial against the Daily Mail, but he did not cross paths with King Charles, who was in town after his canceled France tour. The Duke of Sussex reportedly spent time at Frogmore Cottage while his father was at Highgrove and was “too busy” to see his youngest son. With the May 6 coronation coming up in four weeks, it’s not a great look for the family feud.