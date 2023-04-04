Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted a ‘Perp Walk’ to Get as Much Press as Possible Out of His Arraignment

Kristyn Burtt
Former U.S. President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower as he heads to an arraignment hearing on April 04, 2023 in New York City. Plus Icon
Donald Trump Gotham/GC Images.
Donald Trump and Ivana Trump 1985 Photo By Adam Scull/PHOTOlink.net /MediaPunch /IPX
Ivana Trump and Donald J. Trump attend a party, hosted by Tiffany & Co. president Harry Platt, at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City on December 10, 1980.
Real estate tycoon Donald Trump and his wife Ivana are pictured aboard his giant yacht Trump Princess on the East River in New York City, July 1988. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
Ivana Trump, wife of real estate tycoon Donald Trump, is pictured, April 1987. (AP Photo)
Donald & Ivana Trump’s Life in Photos: A Timeline of Their Marriage & Divorce 13 Images

Donald Trump has already made it clear that he’s making his Tuesday, April 4 arraignment in New York City into a “media spectacle,” but he was reportedly given the opportunity to keep the entire situation as quiet as possible. Of course, the former president wanted all of the camera lenses pointed at him because it serves a purpose in his campaign. 

One plan was to have Donald Trump “to surrender quietly and be arraigned over Zoom,” but nope — he wanted “a midday, high-profile booking at the Manhattan courthouse” instead, according to a Rolling Stone source. The 45th president wanted all eyes on him — which means maximum exposure — making it “a nightmare for Secret Service.”

“He wanted a perp walk; he wanted daylight hours,” a law enforcement insider shared. “He wants to get out of the vehicle and walk up the stairs.” Instead of entering “through the secure tunnels,” Donald Trump “wants to greet the crowd.” The source added, “This should be a surprise to no one — especially not his detail.” In addition to making this a fundraising opportunity for his 2024 campaign, the former president’s ego is certainly making an appearance.

The source believes that Donald Trump sees this as a “kind of Jesus Christ thing. He is saying, ‘I’m absorbing all this pain from all around from everywhere so you don’t have to.’” The former president wants to send a signal to his voter base that “If they can do this to me, they can do this to you,’ and that’s a powerful message.” Yet there’s one thing for certain according to the law enforcement official, they believe that “it will be a s**tshow.”

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.

Kelly Clarkson

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad