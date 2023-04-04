Emily Ratajkowski’s New Comments Suggest Her Romance With Harry Styles May Be More Serious Than Anyone Thought

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Here’s something to keep in mind: with Hollywood romances, always expect the unexpected. Emily Ratajkowski’s new romance with Harry Styles seemed like a one-off to fans, but these new resurfaced comments show that may not be the case.

Ratajkowski revealed on Going Mental With Eileen Kelly back in early March that she was seeing a “kind of great” man. She said, “I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different. But if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone, and then suddenly, the way he would walk would be like, ugh.”

Before her smooch-fest with Styles, Ratajkowski was seen out with Eric André, but the two had seemingly split up days before Valentine’s Day. So the timeline may indicate that the kiss with Styles may be something much more.

Ratajkowski also revealed on the same podcast episode she’s looking for an “independent” partner right now because she has a “full life” of her own. She said, “I’m hoping that dating someone that has more of their own life will prevent the issues I had before.”

In case you missed it, Ratajkowski and Styles were seen smooching it up in Tokyo in late March (and Styles was seen out with a rumored former flame only hours after!)

The My Body author has been linked to quite a few A-listers since her divorce proceedings from her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. She’s been seen having a great time with people like Pete Davidson, DJ Rispo, Jack Greer, André, and now, Styles.

Styles has been single for a few months now. His most recent high-profile relationship was with his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Olivia Wilde, with whom he dated for nearly two years.

