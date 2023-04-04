One Royal Expert Believes Donald Trump ‘Would Have Moved Mountains’ to Attend King Charles III’s Coronation Amid Joe Biden Snub

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There seems to be a lot of drama surrounding President Joe Biden’s perceived snub of King Charles III’s coronation — never mind the fact that a U.S. President has never attended the event before in history. However, one royal expert is chiming in with his beliefs that former President Donald Trump would have cleared his schedule to be there for Charles on his big day.

The Daily Mail‘s Dan Wootton is claiming that Joe Biden has “inflamed this current culture war” by declining King Charles’ invite. However, his take sounds a bit dramatic given that the U.S. is still sending an official delegation that reportedly will include First Lady Jill Biden. Wootton even found a way to blame Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Joe Biden’s absence, noting it was their “malign influence.”

And that’s where Donald Trump enters the equation because the royal expert believes that the former president “would have moved mountains to attend the King’s coronation.” He thinks it would have been a must-attend event for Donald Trump because of “his mother’s Scottish heritage” and his “deep respect” for Queen Elizabeth II and the monarchy.

Donald Trump’s state visit with the Queen in 2019 caused a bit of ruckus because he broke royal protocol and brought along Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. According to Former White House Press Secretary and Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham’s tell-all book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House, she alleged that the couple were upset when they weren’t included in the private meeting with the Queen as there was not enough space in the helicopter. “I finally figured out what was going on,” Grisham says in the book. “Jared and Ivanka thought they were the royal family of the United States.” So, perhaps it is best that no one from the Trump family is invited.

