Paris Jackson Perfectly Found Her Light in These Mesmerizing New Selfies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Jackson always knows how to shoot a star-making snapshot and her latest Instagram carousel is no exception. The 25-year-old actress and model absolutely glowed as the sun bathed her in the perfect lighting.

Jackson looked peaceful and serene as she soulfully gazed at the camera lens with her gorgeous blue eyes. She leaned on her arm with her other hand by her face while showing off her delicate accessories and her beloved ink. She wore her hair up in a stylishly messy bun sprinkled with tiny braids as she captioned the images, “my face and my new fav sweater.”

That soft, comfy article of clothing from her closet is a floral olive-green sweater from R13. The distressed cashmere garment retails for $495 — which is a bit of a budget buster. But we found a fabulous dupe that is perfect for spring and will be a classic addition to any wardrobe. The Ivay Floral Kimono comes in 24 colors and has the light, flowy feel that is ideal for when those hot days turn into cool nights. It retails for an affordable $21.99!

Ivay Floral Kimono $21.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Jackson’s chic boho style has become a red-carpet staple. She can be counted on for bringing a fresh twist to any formal gown while making her casual ensembles seem downright effortless. She described it to Allure as “melting pot” fashion because she’s inspired by “a lot of the things” that she adores in life. Jackson knows exactly what works for her and it’s what makes her a rising fashion icon.

