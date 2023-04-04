Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

The Suprising Place Prince Harry Stayed During His Recent UK Trip Could Raise Eyebrows

Kristyn Burtt
Prince Harry Plus Icon
Prince Harry Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: Brad Pitt is seen on the set of "Wolves" in Old Howard Beach on February 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Prince Harry Reportedly Stayed at Frogmore Cottage During UK Trip
All the Biggest & Most Expensive Celebrity Homes 66 Images

Prince Harry surprised everyone last week by turning up in London for his phone-hacking civil case against the Daily Mail, but there was another story that the media missed. In light of the Sussexes’ eviction from Frogmore Cottage, some insiders assumed he was staying with friends in London — it turns out, he went to his soon-to-be-ex home.

It seems that Prince Harry wasn’t in the U.K. to just support his court case, he reportedly also used the time to “sort out the couple’s belongings and work out what needs to be shipped to the US ahead of vacating the property,” according to The Telegraph. It’s likely a big job, so getting ahead of the move was probably a wise decision.

It also might hint that he and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles III’s coronation because they’ve been asked to vacate the property after the big event. Harry reportedly spent less than a week at his old U.K. home, but it might have been just enough time to assess what has to be packed and what can be left behind — it’s a huge undertaking in a five-bedroom residence.

Frogmore Cottage will reportedly become Prince Andrew’s home as he’s being evicted from Royal Lodge as a part of King Charles’ real estate shuffle. The lack of housing for the Sussexes does leave them with future security issues as Windsor provided Harry and Meghan a safe haven for their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, any time they visited the royal family. It’s likely to be a bittersweet transition because the couple will no longer have a place to call home in the U.K.

Before you go, click here to see every single time the royal family shaded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since they stepped down as royals.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad