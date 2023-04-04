The Latest Report on Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio Hints the Duo Might Be More Involved Than We Realized

Although things quickly cooled off between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid late last year, it looks that the model and Oscar-winning actor may be slowly giving their spark another go.

“Gigi and Leo still hang out and talk when it works with their timing,” the source recently told Entertainment Tonight of their current status. “They both enjoy each other’s company and have fun together when their busy schedules permit.” Though this doesn’t confirm they’re officially back together, it definitely shows that the two are open to something, if the timing allows.

The source also added that Hadid’s mom and sister, Yolanda and Bella Hadid, are doing their best to support to the model. “Yolanda and Bella know Gigi is capable of making her own healthy decisions and they’re supportive of her,” the source said. “Gigi’s main priority is her baby girl. Her daughter is always top of mind and at the forefront of everything in her life.” As a reminder, Hadid shares 2-year-old Khai with former One Direction member and ex Zayn Malik.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid seem to be Hollywood's newest "friendly exes." https://t.co/lxbVZBG7A1 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 27, 2023

Last month, another source also hinted at a possible reconciliation between the two. “Leo and Gigi are into each other,” a source told Us Weekly. “Gigi isn’t looking for a quick fling,” the source said. “[Hadid is] torn because she has a lot of fun with Leo. And while everyone hopes Leo will eventually settle down, everyone knows his past.”

On March 10, rumors started swirling when the duo was seen spending the evening together at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles.

Could this be another sign they're getting back together? We'll have to wait for it all to play out!

