Melania Trump Reportedly Made This Subtle, Telling Move Involving Donald Trump’s Indictment Trip

As Donald Trump‘s indictment on April 4 looms near, eyes from all over the nation are following the politician, his family, and his supporters closely to find out what they do next. Most recently, a reported telling move from the former president’s wife, Melania Trump, is potentially saying a lot without saying anything at all.

According to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Twitter, Trump took a flight to New York City from Florida this afternoon. “Trump said to be traveling to NYC with a series of aides, including Susie Wiles, Chris LaCivita, Jason Miller, Steven Cheung and head of operations Justin Caporale,” Haberman wrote, also adding Trump’s son Eric Trump to the list of people present. “Overhead helicopters watching Trump’s motorcade head to the Palm Beach airport.”

Noticeably absent from the list, however, is former First Lady Melania. And though she could be joining her husband at some point from now until the indictment, not joining him on his flight is telling, especially considering the nature of the indictment involves adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Although an interesting move by Melania, her decision does make sense considering how she’s reportedly feeling about her husband’s legal battle. “Melania is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband,” a source told People last month. And though Melania may be allegedly trying her best to follow the “ignorance is bliss” motto, the source also admitted she’s “angry” with Trump for being involved in this case.

Donald Trump has a lot going on right now. https://t.co/ENbBQSpL05 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 3, 2023

As for how Trump’s other family members are dealing with his legal woes, his daughter Ivanka Trump, who has taken steps recently to distance herself from her political family, made a rare statement regarding the indictment.

“I love my father and I love my country,” Ivanka wrote in her Instagram Story last week. “Today I am pained for both. I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern.” According to The Daily Beast, the outlet reached out to her representative for more context on her statement and they responded with a “that is all” response. Related story Donald Trump Is Being Encouraged to Exit the 2024 Presidential Race Because His Indictment Is 'Too Much of a Sideshow'

Looks like although Trump has the support of some family members for the big day tomorrow, not everyone might be showing up.

Before you go, click here to see every time Ivanka Trump has tried to distance herself from the Trump family:

