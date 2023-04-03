Donald Trump Is Being Encouraged to Exit the 2024 Presidential Race Because His Indictment Is ‘Too Much of a Sideshow’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump isn’t having the best week with his arraignment looming large on Tuesday, April 4. The former president is doing his best to leverage the event with a “media spectacle” to encourage campaign donations, but not everyone in the Republican Party is thrilled with this idea.

While many members of the GOP Party have voiced their opposition to the indictment, one presidential candidate went in a different direction. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is also running for president in 2024, believes it is time for Donald Trump to exit the race. “I do think that’s too much of a sideshow and distraction,” he told ABC’s This Week. “And he needs to be able to concentrate on his due process, and there is a presumption of innocence.”

It’s unlikely that Donald Trump would even consider such a move given the fact that he’s working the indictment to his advantage. According to a press release sent out on Friday, he raised $4 million in 24 hours. “This incredible surge of grassroots contributions confirms that the American people see the indictment of President Trump as a disgraceful weaponization of our justice system by a Soros-funded prosecutor,” the statement reads.

Hutchinson’s words won’t be heeded one bit because right now Donald Trump is using his PR skills to turn a negative into a positive for himself. It’s unclear what his next step will be if other indictments come to fruition, including the classified documents case, but the former president is going to rally his supporters whether his critics like it or not.

