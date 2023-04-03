Chris Rock’s Brother Tony Claims That Will Smith Never Reached Out After the Oscars Slap

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just when you thought you’ve heard the last about the slap heard ’round the world, Chris Rock’s younger brother Tony chimes in about the Oscars scandal. According to Tony, Will Smith never reached out to apologize to his big brother — which definitely changes the narrative that fans have been told by the King Richard star.

In July 2022, Smith shared an apology video where he admitted that he “reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out.” Well, Tony is here to tell everyone that’s not the Rock family’s version of the truth. Tony told BigBoyTV that there was no contact from Smith whatsoever. “That wasn’t true, that wasn’t true,” Tony explained. “I think like, two nights later, he said, ‘I reached out to Chris, and he didn’t want to talk.’ That wasn’t true.”

Tony was also surprised that Smith didn’t reach out to him either since they both starred in the 2005 film, Hitch. “He doesn’t owe me anything, I just thought we were better than that,” Tony added. “My phone number has never changed. So, I just thought I’d get a phone call one day like, ‘Ay, let’s just you and I just talk.’ It hasn’t happened, so I guess it’s not going to happen.”

Chris shared his side of the story in his March Netflix comedy special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. He didn’t blame the slap on Smith, he kept the focus squarely on wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her entanglements. “Will Smith practices selective outrage because everybody knows what the f**k happened,” Chris said in his special. “I didn’t have any entanglements. Will Smith’s wife was f**king her son’s friend, OK. Normally I would not talk about that s**t but for some reason, they put that on the internet.” It sounds like this feud isn’t going away anytime soon and there are clearly two, maybe three, versions of events about the slap fans will never forget.

