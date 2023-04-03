Meghan Markle’s Foundation Made a Telling Payment That Could Signal Her Entry Into Politics

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2021 tax filings for their Archewell Foundation are drawing lots of eyeballs to what they are doing behind the scenes. Their investment money sources are being scrutinized, and now, a curious payment to Michelle Obama’s press chief has everyone questioning if the Duchess of Sussex is wading into U.S. politics.

A payment of $109,870 was given to Katie McCormick Lelyveld’s publicity firm in 2021, per tax documents obtained by The Sun. She worked for the former first lady from 2007 to 2011, so she is well-known in political circles. Obama isn’t her only Democratic client — Hillary Clinton, and John Kerry have also used her services. The listing on their tax documents didn’t allude to politics whatsoever, though, it was noted as “strategic support for social impact PR.”

Meghan Markle is paying no mind to the critics. https://t.co/dMEjAicW5V — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 31, 2023

There have long been rumors that Meghan was eyeing a run for office later in her career. She’s dipped her toes into social issues that definitely have a political aspect to them — from her visit to Uvalde, Texas after the mass shooting to calling on Congress to pass a federal paid parental leave bill. These are just the tip of the iceberg of what she would like to tackle — and the Duchess of Sussex hasn’t shied away from discussing some of these topics in public.

Just last year, she had a conversation with Vogue and Gloria Steinem about what the overturning of Roe v. Wade meant for women. Meghan revealed that she was “feeling energized and motivated” to get an Equal Rights Amendment pushed through Congress “because it’s [not only] what we need as women, but it’s what we need as people.” While that may not be her statement about running for office, it certainly is the start of a great political speech.

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.