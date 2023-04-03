Salma Hayek Looks Like an Acrobatic Dream in the Most Colorful & Chic Pantsuit We’ve Ever Seen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Salma Hayek is ushering in a new season in the most colorful way! The 56-year-old actress proved just how flexible she is in her fresh floral pantsuit this spring.

Wearing a Borgo de Nor creation, Hayek put her head in her hand and her leg up on the wall to show off the chic design — she looks stunning! The black pantsuit, with brightly colored flowers, was from the designer’s autumn-winter ’22 collection. While it looks like a modern pantsuit, it could also double as the most comfortable silk loungewear out there with its playful ostrich-feather sleeves and hem.

The Eden Twill Top retails for $626 and the Eden Twill Trouser is priced at $575. We get it — it’s an A-list budget ensemble but found a sleek jumpsuit from SweatyRocks that is the perfect dupe to get this springtime look. For an affordable $49.99, the V-neck top gives off an effortless floral vibe while the black pants — with a hint of Spandex — gracefully add flow to the outfit.

SweatyRocks Floral Jumpsuit $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Hayek looked relaxed and comfortable in her high-end version, and she made sure to accessorize with a pop of color on her lips and soft curls framing her face. She even captioned her carousel with a sentiment so many of us can agree with, “Me waiting for Spring, thank God it’s here!” It’s been a long winter, but we are so happy Hayek is here to greet us with a fabulous outfit in a new season in the most acrobatic way.

