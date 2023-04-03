Heather Graham Unleashes Her Inner Princess in This Sensational Corseted Gown

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve known Heather Graham is a style icon, but these new ensembles prove she’s also a modern-day princess!

On March 30, the Half Magic star shared a seriously jaw-dropping video of herself looking like a modern-day Disney princess on her Instagram. She shared the joyful video with the caption, “I’m on @livekellyandryan Friday morning talking about what I was like in high school and my new movie On a Wing and a Prayer! 🙏🏻❤️.”

In the video, we see Graham looking like a princess as she twirls around in a corset floral gown from LEO LIN, which she paired with subtle, sparkling jewelry from brands like Ettika, Alice Pierre, and Celeste Starre, and shoes from RODO. Along with the gorgeous look styled by the iconic duo Dani + Emma, Graham rocked her iconic beachy curls courtesy of hairstylist Christopher Naselli. To complete the springtime look, makeup artist Nick Barose made her look like a rosy princess with the help of Dior’s makeup!

Graham’s looks for her new movie On a Wing and a Prayer are something out of a modern-day Disney tale, and we can’t get enough! Before this springtime delight, she also rocked a LEO LIN corseted red ballgown that was perfect for twirling. She shared photos of that gorgeous gown with the caption, “Amazing week doing the press tour for On a Wing and a Prayer with @realjessemetcalfe! It’s available on @primevideo April 7th woohoo! 🎥💃🏼🛬❤️.”

Graham and LEO LIN are a match made in fashion heaven!

