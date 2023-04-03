Vera Wang’s Rocker Alter Ego Proves She Can Wow in Any Look She Chooses

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Vera Wang has an alter ego, and it’s as fabulously punk-rock as you’d expect.

On April 1, the legendary fashion designer shared a showstopping photo of herself from her brand’s newest product release on her Instagram. She posted the photo with the simple caption, “For the bit of ROCK STAR in all of us! Available now @amazon, @walgreens, @jcpenney,” along with tagging everyone who made the shoot possible.

In the photos taken by Till Janz, we see Wang unleashing her inner rock goddess as she poses with her new perfume called “Rock Princess,” and we can’t take our eyes off of her! Not only did she rock a black gown (with the help of the fashion production member Bill Mullen!) to tie in the photoshoot, but she paired it with sparkling jewels from Janis Savitt, studded nails from Sarah Nguyen, stunning straight locks courtesy of hairstylist Jonathan De Francesco, and deliciously dark makeup from Marla Belt.

We’ve seen Wang embrace the rocker-chic trend before, and many other daring trends alike, but without fail, we’re always brought down to our knees when we see her in something that unleashes her alter ego.

Along with being a confident superstar, Wang is insanely proud of her age, often saying how she doesn’t understand ageism in the world, telling the BBC per Yahoo Life that she finds ageism “so old-fashioned.” She added, “You have to try and continue to grow in one way or another.”

