Anne Hathaway Unleashes Her Inner Edgy Goddess in a Black Leather Corset for Her Versace Campaign

Anne Hathaway is officially in her edgy era, and we’re obsessed.

On April 2, the Devils Wear Prada star shared a series of showstopping photos from her newest campaign on her Instagram. She shared the photos with the caption, “🧷 #VersaceIcons campaign first images 🧷 When the brilliant and talented @donatella_versace approached me for this campaign, she shared her vision of a timeless collection with the trademark @versace edge. She said she wanted to focus on pieces designed to be a cherished part of one’s wardrobe, enjoyed outside the trend cycle, worn again and again throughout your life.”

She added, “I thought it was a fantastic idea, and I am so proud, grateful and thrilled to find myself newly included in the iconic @versace family. Now I’m gonna go enjoy these sexy jeans. 🧷⚡️👖🖤.”

You can see the photos HERE!

In the first photo, we see Hathaway looking drop-dead gorgeous in an ensemble consisting of a black leather corset, a matching leather jacket, and blue jeans, followed by another snapshot of herself in a sparkling LBD that shows off her long legs.

We’ve seen Hathaway in some amazing looks the past year (including that sparkling Barbiecore ensemble from Valentino), but this edgy campaign may be our favorite yet.

While Hathaway rocks an array of looks, she has a simple personal style. She is all about feeling good, recently telling Vogue earlier this year, “I’m dressing with a lot more gratitude and a lot more joy!” We absolutely love to see it, and it’s pretty clear she’s more confident when she pushes the barriers of fashion!

