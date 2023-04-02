Shakira Reportedly Told Her Ex That This Permanent Life Change Is ‘Non-Negotiable’ Amid Their Messy Breakup

2023 has been the year Shakira has made her own by creating her own life on her terms. In the biggest plot twist, she’s planning on moving to Miami with her two sons indefinitely. The Laundry Service singer’s lawyer Pilar Mane told Pique’s lawyer Ramon Tamborero that she was leaving indefinitely and that, per PopTingz, it’s a “non-negotiable” decision.

The Spanish showbiz website Vanitatis per DailyMail reported on March 31 that she would be leaving Barcelona for good to start her new life in Miami with her children. Why Miami? Well, most of her family lives there.

On April 2, Shakira shared a pic on her Instagram story from an airplane that confirmed the news of the move.

The Shakira Perfumes founder and Piqué were together for over a decade after meeting in 2010 on the set of her music video “Waka Waka.” The two seemed quite happy together throughout their relationship, later welcoming two children together named Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8.

In 2022, they released a joint statement saying they split. Per People, they wrote, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.”

This news came after the cheating allegations came out, and Shakira later wrote the hit song “BZRP Music Session #53” that shaded Pique. As for their kids, Shakira and Piqué reached a custody agreement in Nov 2022.

Related story Jennifer Connelly’s Rare Snapshot of Paul Bettany Shows How Their Relationship Dynamic Is After 20 Years

Before you go, click here to see whose net worth is higher in these celebrity couples.

