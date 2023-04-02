Harry Styles Was Seen Out With This Rumored Former Flame Only Hours After His Viral PDA Moment with Emily Ratajkowski

When in Tokyo, right? That’s probably what Harry Styles was thinking when he was on tour there, living his best life. Now, everyone and their mothers saw that viral moment where the “As it Was” singer and Emily Ratajkowski were packing on the PDA back on March 25, but videos show Styles was also out with a rumored former flame only hours after that.

In videos obtained by Twitter users and the Sun, Styles was seen in the early morning hours after his makeout session, strolling about with his rumored ex Kiko Muzihara. In the security footage, the two are seen walking around (with Muzihara rocking pink hair and Styles in angel wings!)

The model and Styles were rumored to be dating in early 2019, with rumors spurring on further when she and Styles were seen together in Tokyo during his 25th birthday party.

Now, Muzihara previously denied rumors about the two dating, per the Evening Standard, saying in an archived Twitter post: “There is a report that Harry Styles and I have been in a relationship but I have no relationship with him, and I have never met him. The world is full of fake news… “People believe what they want to believe rather than questioning reality.”

However, it’s clear that the two have hung out since that, and fans are now shipping them nearly four years later!

But, like with the viral video obtained from Styles and Ratajkowski’s PDA moment, fans believe these obtained videos are an invasion of the star’s privacy. One Twitter user wrote, “what the f**k thats creepy,” and another user added in response to the video, “Isn’t it weird that’s literally a street cam?”

Styles has been single for a few months now since splitting from his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Wilde after nearly two years together on Nov 2022, and seems to be loving the single life!

