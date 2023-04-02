Elle MacPherson Is the Definition of a Sunkissed Goddess in This Beachside Photoshoot

It’s finally Spring, and with summer right around the corner, everyone is itching to try on their swimsuits and hit the beach! We’re only in April, and Elle MacPherson is turning up the heat with these new beachside photos!

On April 1, the WelleCo founder shared a series of jaw-dropping snapshots to her Instagram with the caption, “Stepping’ up .. @fleetwood_la .. @welleco.”

In the first photo, we see the If Lucy Fell looking gorgeous in a striped bikini, warm boots, and a tan and white shawl as she smiles at the camera. As she’s showing off her long legs and sunkissed skin by the beach, she also flaunts her modeling chops while rocking her stunning relaxation outfit in a series of poses in the doorframe.

Now, obviously, fans can’t get enough of these summer-themed photos, with her comment section flooded with comments like “Love the vibe 🔥,” “Insanely sexy 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️,” and a bunch of flame emojis.

MacPherson is not only known for being one of the original supermodels, but she’s known for being a wellness Queen. In an interview with her brand, she talked about how her beauty routine is more so about protecting her energy. “It’s really about what resonates with you personally,” she said. “For me, I try as wider variety as possible in the knowledge that aim is to approach beauty and wellness primarily on an energy basis — if it has a healing effect on the energy level then it’s definitely worth sampling to see if it resonates.”

