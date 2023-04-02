Prince Harry Gave a Small Nod to Meghan Markle With His Attire During His Court Appearance

Prince Harry shocked everyone when he made a surprise appearance in London for the lawsuit against Daily Mail publishers Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL). Many more were just as shocked that Meghan Markle wasn’t alongside him during the proceedings, but she wasn’t very far. Technically speaking, she was in their home in Montecito, Calif, but being the doting husband Harry is, he decided to subtly honor his stylish wife with his own attire.

On March 30, many eagle-eyed fans and watchers saw that he switched things up with his attire. While Harry normally opts for more laid-back pieces, he wore a brand that has become synonymous with Meghan’s go-to style. Per Newsweek, one of their fashion experts realized Harry was wearing a $988 shirt from Christian Dior (which you can confirm by seeing the embroidered bee emblem!)

Now, Meghan has opted for Dior for years. In fact, people began identifying the two together since 2018, when she prioritized wearing Frech designers rather than English throughout her time as a royal. (Per royal protocol, many members of the British royal family opt for English fashion houses, rather than others, so this made her stand out!)

For those that don’t know over, this lawsuit is based on a multitude of people suing ANL for allegedly participating in unlawful practices to retrieve information, such as bugging, phone-hacking, and more. So it makes sense that Harry came with all the comfort he could acquire. (It’s honestly quite sweet that even though his wife is on a whole other continent, he needed her close by to go into this traumatic court proceeding!)

