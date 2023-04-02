Penélope Cruz Stole the Show in This Dramatic Barbiecore Gown at the NMACC Gala 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Penélope Cruz always comes to wow on the red carpet, but her newest look is probably her best (and most dramatic) one yet!

On April 1, the 355 star arrived at the NMACC Gala, specifically the grand gala opening of the ‘India In Fashion’ exhibition in Mumbai. However, she arrived in a showstopping dress designed to turn every head.

As you can see, Cruz truly re-defined the word “showstopping” in this high-slit Barbiecore chiffon-draped gown from Tamara Ralph that boasted elaborate ostrich feathered detailing throughout and a gorgeous cape. She also paired the daring look with silver strappy heels, matching pink nails, and sparkling gold and silver statement jewelry.

Now, both her hair and makeup were done by Pablo Iglesias, and with the combination of the high ponytail and the soft rosy glow throughout, this has to be one of our favorite looks from her, ever.

So, Cruz has been a Chanel ambassador for years, and frequently opts for them on the red carpet. While she stuns in any look, and any brand she chooses, we always get a little more excited when she decides to switch things up with a new brand and style.

Along with Chanel, she was one of the faces of a Ralph Lauren campaign, and she told Interview Magazine, “I love fashion and fashion photography!”

In a previous interview with Hola, she revealed she gets “uncomfortable” being called beautiful because she doesn’t think of herself that way. She detailed her grueling road to self-confidence, and how growing up, she had very little. But that’s changed over time, and now she’s a confident superstar. She said in another interview with Red, “Feeling good is not about getting your hair and make-up done. It’s about being healthy, strong, feeling nourished, and giving your body and mind what it needs.”

