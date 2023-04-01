Twitter Is Deeply Divided on How Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Will Reportedly Plan to Spend Their $275 Million Fortune

If you’ve been on Twitter, then you know why everyone is talking about Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

Twitter is fighting over this resurfaced piece of information about Kutcher and Kunis’s financial plan. On March 30, a social media account named @PopTingz talked about the news from 2018, saying, “Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis reveal they will donate their $275 million fortune to charity and not leave anything for their children. They say they don’t want their children to become spoiled and entitled, and want them to be motivated to work hard.”

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis reveal they will donate their $275 million fortune to charity and not leave anything for their children. They say they don't want their children to become spoiled and entitled, and want them to be motivated to work hard. pic.twitter.com/NitBFHS1d4 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) March 30, 2023

Kutcher initially revealed this news on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast in 2018, where he said, “I’m not setting up a trust for them. We’ll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things.” He added his children are already “living a really privileged life and they don’t even know it,” but he and Kunis try to keep them grounded.

“If my kids want to start a business, and they have a good business plan, I’ll invest in it. But they’re not getting trusts,” the Jobs star added.

(Before that, in 2017, Kunis told Entertainment Tonight that they don’t want to “raise a**holes,” adding that their Christmas tradition is “no presents for the kids.”)

Now, safe to say Twitter has been kinda losing it over this news, spurring on quite a bit of controversy. Many believe this is a sort of cruel gesture, with many saying things like “i would hate being their nepo baby” and “So they not bathing the kids AND leaving them penniless?! Sick and twisted.” (This refers to the controversy that Kutcher and Kunis don’t bathe their children unless they’re visibly dirty.)

However, quite a few defended this move, saying that it wouldn’t affect their kids in the long run. One Twitter user wrote, “It’s fine; just because they’re the children of a famous couple, they will have opportunities a little easier than the others.”

Kutcher and Kunis aren’t the only A-listers who’ve decided not to leave their fortune to their children. Stars like Anderson Cooper, Bill Gates, Simon Cowell, and Elton John, to name a few, are on the same list.

The lovebirds originally met on the show That 70s Show, but didn’t start dating until 2012 and eventually married in 2015. They share two children named Wyatt Isabelle, 8, and Dimitri Portwood, 6.

