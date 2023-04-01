Jennifer Connelly’s Rare Snapshot of Paul Bettany Shows How Their Relationship Dynamic Is After 20 Years

After two decades together, many relationships hit a lull, or even break apart, but that’s not the case for the two goofballs and lovebirds: Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany. On March 30, the Labyrinth star shared a rare and hysterical snapshot of Bettany to her Instagram with the caption, “Thank you @louisvuitton for the gift from the new #LVxYayoiKusama collaboration, seen here expertly modeled by my husband.”

In the photo, we see the Avengers: Age of Ultron star holding onto the designer bag, goofily doing his supermodel impression (and let’s face it, absolutely nailing it!) We love to see that after 20 years of marriage, Connelly and Bettany keep things light and funny throughout their day-to-day.

The pair originally met on the set of A Beautiful Mind. After talking and catching up at the 2002 BAFTA Awards, they started going out, and eventually married in 2003. They share two children together named Stellan, 19, and Agnes, 11, along with Connelly’s son named Kai Dugan, 25, whom she shared with her ex David Dugan.

In a rare interview with Town & Country, Connelly talked about how she and Bettany are so different in one aspect that makes their relationship work, saying, “I’m not the most gregarious person in the room, for sure. I think by coupling with Paul, that kind of works. I’m more reserved. I can be kind of shy in a group. I mean, I manage it pretty well, but he’s much more outgoing than I am. Once I’m comfortable with someone, I’m not reserved.”

