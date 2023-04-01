All Eyes Were On Priyanka Chopra’s Bedazzled & Sheer Gown for This Rare Red Carpet Appearance 

Priyanka Chopra fans, you’re not ready for her newest red carpet look.

On March 31, the Unfinished author turned every single head when arriving at the inauguration of the Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre (JWC) in Mumbai (with her husband Nick Jonas in tow!) And when we say the look she wore was as showstopping as it gets, we’re not exaggerating.

See the photo below:

SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images.

Not only were there some sensational red carpet photos, but Chopra shared a glowing series of snapshots of herself and Jonas in their gorgeous attire. She shared the photos from photographer Rohan Shrestha to Instagram with the caption, “I was so moved to watch the debut of the musical Civilization to Nation last night at the launch of @nmacc.india. May have shed a few tears of pride! The history of our nation is so awe inspiring. I’m so proud of u #NitaAmbani for your tireless contribution and commitment to the arts and my darling @_iiishmagish congratulations! No one does it like you… continue shining always.. I’d implore everyone to try and catch the show in this incredible one of a kind cultural center.”

You can see the photos HERE!

So here are the details: Chopra’s showstopping naked dress is an Elie Saab creation that was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray (which she paired with sparkling Bulgari jewelry!) As for the perfectly detailed makeup and hair, it was done by artist Daniel Bauer. (And Jonas’ grooming was done by Charley McEwen!)

Chopra is no stranger to gorgeous red carpet looks, from gowns that brought out her inner golden goddess to daring red dresses; but this naked dress may be our absolute favorite of all time.

