Jim Toth’s Risky Career Change Reportedly Played a Major Role in His Relationship With Reese Witherspoon

If you’ve been following Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s relationship as closely as we have, then you know all the details about their shocking divorce. Many close pals and sources have been giving the details of what happened soon before they announced their split, such as Toth’s reported midlife crisis and their work/life balances. However, Radar Online just gave a glimpse into the start of their reported snowball effect.

Per Radar Online, a close source revealed that Toth’s shocking (and rather risky) business move was the cause. As many people know, Toth was a CAA talent agent for many years, but he quit back in 2019. Why? He and media mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg decided to start up a streaming platform called Quibi.

The source said, “Leaving his position at CAA to join Quibi was a huge gamble. At the time Reese asked Jim if it was worth the risk, but he said he was up for the challenge and felt confident he’d bring home millions.”

Sadly, it turned out to be the $1.7 billion flop, and it reportedly led to the downfall of their marriage.

On March 24, the Legally Blonde star and Toth broke the news of their divorce in a joint statement on Witherspoon’s Instagram.

“We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” they said. “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Related story Reese Witherspoon's Latest Project Is a Brand-New Country Music Competition – & Here's Where to Watch It

The Whiskey in a Teacup author and Toth were married for nearly 12 years, since tying the knot in 2011. The two share a son named Tennessee James, 10.

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.

