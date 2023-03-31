Meghan Markle Scored a Major Legal Win Involving Her Half-Sister Samantha

In addition to winning a prestigious Gracie Award for her work as a podcast host in Archetypes, Meghan Markle has just received another big reason to celebrate this weekend: she won the lawsuit filed against her by her half-sister Samantha Markle.

As a reminder, the lawsuit, filed in March 2022, alleged that Meghan was involved in comments made about Samantha in the 2020 book Finding Freedom, an unauthorized biography about Meghan and Prince Harry written by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie.

Among the other accusations, Samantha also accused Meghan of lying during her and Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. In the lawsuit, Samantha claimed Meghan lied about growing up as an “only child” and that she created a “false rags-to-royalty narrative.”

For the lawsuit, Samantha was seeking $75,000 in damages, BBC reports.

On March 30, however, US District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell dismissed the case. Per documents obtained by BBC, Honeywell wrote, “As a reasonable listener would understand it, defendant merely expresses an opinion about her childhood and her relationship with her half-siblings. Thus, the court finds that defendant’s statement is not objectively verifiable or subject to empirical proof…. plaintiff cannot plausibly disprove defendant’s opinion of her own childhood.”

As for what the Judge said of the Finding Freedom claims, Honeywell noted the Duchess of Sussex could not be liable for the contents of the book because she did not publish it herself.

Looks like the Sussexes have plenty of reasons to celebrate this week!

