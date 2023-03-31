Angelina Jolie Is Reportedly Taking a Major Swerve Away From Her Acting Career With This Unexpected Venture

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Angelina Jolie has been low-key about her acting career over the last decade, focusing more of her energies behind the camera and raising her six kids. But it looks like something is on the horizon that could pull her away from her on-camera work even more: a fashion and jewelry line.

The 47-year-old actress has reportedly applied for a global trademark for her new venture, according to The Sun. She’s naming her brand, Atelier Jolie. A source revealed that “has been working on this project for well over a year” and the line will feature “custom-made jewelry to couture clothing and tailoring.”

Of course, that means “sustainable fashion” for the always eco-conscious Jolie, but it might take a while before fans see her creations in the stores. “The plan is still very much in its infancy, but the wheels are in motion,” the insider added. This could be Jolie’s first step into launching a lifestyle empire like Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop and Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company. The Eternals star hopes to broaden the scope of her company into other areas of business if her fashion and jewelry line is successful.

Jolie has taught her children a thing or two about sustainable fashion because fans have seen both Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt repurposing some of her old red-carpet dresses. It’s a fantastic way for her designer wardrobe to get a second life and it proves that timeless fashions never go out of style. We imagine that’s exactly what she’s aiming for with Atelier Jolie — classic and chic with a bit of a twist.

