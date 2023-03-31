A New Source Reveals Emily Ratajkowski Is Reportedly Still ‘on the Rebound’ Following Harry Styles PDA

As Cyndi Lauper put it perfectly many years ago, sometimes “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” According to a new insider who spoke to the US Sun, Emily Ratajkowski is doing just that after her divorce last year from Sebastian Bear-McClard – and that, of course, includes the shocking PDA moment between her and “Watermelon Sugar” singer Harry Styles last week.

“Emily is still on the rebound from Sebo,” the source said, adding “she was really in love with him and was hurt by the split.”

As to how her kiss with Styles and prior flings with Pete Davidson and Eric André fit into the equation, the source said she’s focused on “self-soothing right now.” “And she’s stepped on her friends, first Kim [Kardashian] with Pete and now Olivia [Wilde] with Harry,” the source continued. “But what Emily wants, Emily gets.”

Her trip to Tokyo, for example, was reportedly an ultra-spontaneous decision. “The Japan trip seemed to be impulsive from what I hear, but they [Harry and Emily] have known each other a while,” the source added. “They haven’t just started talking.”

Olivia Wilde is reportedly trying to move on from Harry Styles & Emily Ratajkowski's heated kiss. https://t.co/gtHK3IYNEU — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 30, 2023

Most recently, a source close to Wilde (Styles’ ex-girlfriend) also spoke out about her side in the drama.

“[Wilde] is trying not to be jealous because she is moving on as well,” an insider told Us Weekly of the Don’t Worry Darling director. The source also revealed that the situation allegedly “upsets” Wilde. Related story Olivia Wilde Is Reportedly Having This Very Relatable Reaction to Her Ex Harry Styles & Emily Ratajkowski's Steamy Kiss

Before you go, click here to see Emily Ratajkowski’s complete dating history.

