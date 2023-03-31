Ivanka Trump’s Statement Following Donald Trump’s Indictment Shows Exactly How She’s Feeling About Her Dad Right Now

Ivanka Trump mustered up a statement on Friday to support her dad, Donald Trump, after his indictment was announced the night before. She did it in a very low-key way — Instagram Story — that felt more obligatory than heartfelt.

The statement will only last 24 hours on her account, so it barely registers as a strong message in favor of her father. On a white background with black text she wrote, “I love my father and I love my country. Today I am pained for both. I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern.” The Daily Beast reached out to her representative for more context on her statement and they responded with a weak “that is all” response.

Ivanka Trump’s statement in support of Donald Trump. Ivanka Trump/Instagram.

Ivanka has been focused on raising her three kids, Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 7, with husband Jared Kushner in Florida, but it’s an open secret that she longs her former life in New York City. “She misses her active social life in New York, but is enjoying Miami and all that it has to offer,” an insider told People. “She has started over and pursues interests in business, design, and being involved in the lives of her children.”

But having to start over when your father is back in the spotlight with another presidential campaign makes it hard to begin that fresh chapter in life. Ivanka continues to distance herself from Donald Trump’s political aspirations, but there are constant reminders of her four years in Washington, D.C., which apparently wasn’t the best time of her life.

Before you go, click here to see every time Ivanka Trump has tried to distance herself from the Trump family: