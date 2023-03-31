Kate Middleton Might Choose a ‘Low-Key’ Accessory for the Coronation That Would Break From Royal Tradition

King Charles III has made it known that he is modernizing the monarchy under his reign — from the royal real estate shuffle to slimming down the ranks. He may also allow the relaxation of wardrobe protocols that would be reflected in Kate Middleton’s accessory choices.

He and Queen Consort Camilla might be the only ones wearing ornate headpieces on coronation day. People is reporting that the Princess of Wales might go with a “more low-key option” instead of a traditional tiara on May 6. While “the decision is still ongoing,” don’t be surprised if Kate opts for something a little more subtle.

Royal critics believe that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have recieved investment funds from Oprah Winfrey. https://t.co/5yRQtswhjE — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 30, 2023

Lauren Kiehna, founder of The Court Jeweller, explained to the media outlet that there is a reason why Kate might not be picking out a major headpiece for Charles’ big day. “Tiaras were worn by nearly every royal lady at the Queen’s coronation in 1953, as well lots of aristocratic women but times have certainly changed in 70 years,” she said. However, there might be another reason for Kate’s more subdued appearance — King Charles hates to be upstaged.

“Kate must be careful not to pull focus from the king with her outfit, which is why it won’t be too ‘out there,’” Royal fashion expert Miranda Holder told Newsweek. And we already know that Kensington Palace no longer gives out details about her wardrobe — it’s up to the royal stylistas to figure it out for themselves. Sources are still noting that the “increased anticipation” for Kate “to deliver glamour” may change the palace’s fashion stance, but for now, it’s low-key all the way.

Before you go, click here to see things you never knew about Kate Middleton before she met Prince William.