Donald Trump Reportedly Tried to ‘Project Confidence’ After Indictment With These Surprising Actions

The news that Donald Trump had been indicted on charges stemming from hush money payments to Stormy Daniels came as a surprise to just about everybody on Thursday night. It was expected that the grand jury wouldn’t have an answer until late April, but the former president reportedly didn’t let the bad news affect him too much — at least on the exterior.

Maggie Haberman, New York Times writer, and author of Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, noted that “Mr. Trump and his aides were caught off guard by the timing,” but it didn’t seem to affect his evening plans. Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump dined with her parents at Mar-a-Lago — a very nothing-to-see-here approach. He made a strategic decision to keep “a relatively normal schedule” over the last few weeks by “dining with guests, playing golf, and telling nearly anyone that he was in a good mood.”

Donald Trump continues to have one focus and that’s his third presidential campaign. Sources pointed out to Haberman that the former president is “angry, but mainly focused on the political implications of the charges, not the legal consequences.” It’s his way of keeping up appearances because he’s “eager to project confidence and calm” even though the legal system is closing in on him.

Insiders shared that Donald Trump had convinced himself that “the case against him by Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, had fallen apart,” but now the reality is starting to seep in. While he can still keep up his bravado on Truth Social, the next steps will determine if his 2024 presidential campaign is in peril.

