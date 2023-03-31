Meghan Markle Silenced the Royal Critics by Winning a Major Award for Her Archetypes Podcast

The best way to silence your critics is to do good work, and that’s exactly what Meghan Markle did on her Spotify podcast, Archetypes. The Duchess of Sussex was named the top Entertainment Podcast Host for the 48th Annual Gracie Awards, an awards show run by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation.

The winners were announced ahead of the May 23 ceremony at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles, via People. It’s not clear if she will be in attendance for the gala, but Meghan shared a statement on the Archewell Foundation website. “Thank you to the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for this prestigious honor,” the statement reads. “This is a shared success for me and the team behind Archetypes – most of whom are women – and the inspiring guests who joined me each week.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly be under tight surveillance should they attend King Charles' coronation. https://t.co/I68FlILg1O — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 30, 2023

The Duchess of Sussex was in distinguished company when it came to the winners, she joined Katie Couric and Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper in the podcast category as well as Christina Applegate, Tracee Ellis Ross, Faith Hill, Amanda Seyfried, and Ava DuVernay in the television categories.

This is the second big honor for Archetypes, having won a People’s Choice Award for the pop podcast in 2022. Meghan shared her love of “digging [her] hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative” in her acceptance speech, via the Archewell website. She considers the project to be a “labor of love,” and fans are clamoring for a second season, which has yet to be announced. However, the ratings and the awards she’s racking up are speaking volumes about the work the Duchess of Sussex has accomplished in her post-royal life.

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.