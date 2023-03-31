Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
King Charles III Has Reportedly Made a Surprising Seating Plan for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle If They Attend Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be keeping King Charles III in the dark right now about their coronation attendance, but he’s already making plans for them. Despite all of the bad blood between the Sussexes and the royal family, the couple won’t be exiled to the last row of Westminster Abbey if they are present — they will reportedly have a more coveted position.

A pal of the king spilled the details to the Daily Beast about where Meghan and Harry would sit. “Nothing that happens between now and then will make any difference to the seating plan,” the insider shared. “Charles has always said that he loves both his sons. He wants them both there. Harry and Meghan are invited and will be seated prominently.”

That should be a marked difference from the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee last June. The dynamic duo was seated in the middle of the pack so they reportedly wouldn’t be “diverting attention” from the festivities, but the less-than-ideal seating drew more eyeballs because of the slight.

Royal watchers believe that Charles wants to send a message to the world that he is a caring father by both sons in attendance — and he still wants to honor his royal status. “Charles has a strong sense of tradition, and tradition dictates that Harry ought to be in the front row,” a second insider noted. “I am sure he will do the right thing. Despite everything that has happened, he is his son.”

Before you go, click here to see every single detail we know about King Charles III’s coronation so far.

