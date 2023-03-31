Pete Davidson Revealed the Moment SNL Made Him Feel Like a ‘Loser’ Because of His Dating Life

Friends making fun of their friend’s dating life is, well, a natural part of friendship. But, when it comes to celebrity friends, a friendly poke might hit the wrong spot when all of the world is watching. For Pete Davidson, not all the jokes landed for him during his time at Saturday Night Live.

During an interview with Jon Bernthal in his podcast Real Ones, Davidson opened up for the first time about his much-talked about dating reputation and the pains that come with it. At one point in the conversation, Davidson admitted to feeling like a “loser” when being poked fun of during his time on SNL, per US Weekly.

“When it’s your own show, and I’ll be sitting in the back watching the cold open and [it’s] topical political humor or whatever in the culture, and they’re making fun of you and you gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark,” Davidson remembered. “The show just made fun of you, so why are they going to laugh at you? They just dogged you.”

Although those times were rough for The King of Staten Island star, he clarified that he still “loves” and is “cool” with all his co-stars. Still, it didn’t mean the jabs didn’t sting. “It was a really difficult thing to do,” the comedian added. “You feel insecure. You feel like a small person.”

According to Pete Davidson's 'SNL' co-star, Chloe Fineman, the comedian has quite the charm when it comes to dating. https://t.co/9LPKWlOGEJ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 5, 2022

Davidson also shared his side of his dating track record. “I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people and for some reason that is very crazy and interesting to people,” he said, per Daily Mail. “I don’t think it’s that interesting. I’ve been in show business for half my life almost, for like 14, 15 years, and on a national TV show. And in 12 years, I’ve dated like 10 people, I don’t really think that’s that crazy, but to some people it seems very interesting.”

He continued, adding that he wasn’t going out of his way to find new girlfriends. “These people that I’ve dated, like I’ve met them at work,” he explained. “Like, I wasn’t in anyone’s DMs, no one was in mine. I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicenters where you meet people. And that’s just who I was working with and who I was around.” Related story Andy Samberg Predicted His Future When He Was 8 & It’s Shockingly Accurate

Among his celebrity exes are Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor and, most recently, Emily Ratajkowski. Davidson is currently dating his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders.

Most of all, he admitted to the biggest thing that bothers him when it comes to the attention surrounding his relationships. “I think what happened was I became more known before the work was there,” he said, adding, “but I was always working.” Though we must admit Davidson’s dating history is what many people only dream of, it’s a breath of fresh air to hear his perspective.

