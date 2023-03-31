Kelly Clarkson Subtly Shaded Ex Brandon Blackstock During This Powerful Live Performance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock better watch out because she’s coming for him through music. In addition to her upcoming album, Chemistry, the 40-year-old pop star made sure to subtly shade him during her “Kellyoke” segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday.

She modified the lyrics to Gayle’s “Abcdefu,” to not only reference Blackstock but also his father, Narvel Blackstock, who was once married to Reba McEntire. The original lyrics are, “F**k you and your mom and your sister and your job/and your broke-ass car and that s**t you call art.” However, Clarkson got a little more creative (and personal) by singing, “F you and your dad and the fact that you got half/and my broken heart/turn that s**t into art.”

Yeah, there’s no denying that the line change references the father and son — and we are here to support our strong queen. Clarkson and Blackstock had a dragged-out divorce over her Montana ranch that he refused to leave. She had to give her ex a one-time payment of $1.3 million, plus $46,500 per month for child support even though she has primary custody of daughter River 8, and son Remington, 6. He also receives $115,000 per month in alimony until 2024.

Clarkson is promising that her next album isn’t going to be a hateful one, though. She described it to her Instagram followers as music about “the arc of an entire relationship.” She added, “And a whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing. So there’s the good, the bad, and the ugly kind of thing going on in it.” Blackstock better get ready because he inspired more than one lyric — he gave Clarkson an entire album’s worth of material.

