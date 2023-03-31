Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

Newsletters

Newsletters

Kelly Clarkson Subtly Shaded Ex Brandon Blackstock During This Powerful Live Performance

Kristyn Burtt
American Song Contest' Week 3 Red Carpet held at the Universal Studios Lot on April 4, 2022 in Universal City, CA.
Kelly Clarkson Janet Gough/AFF-USA.COM/MEGA.
****File Photo** * KELLY CLARKSON GIVES BIRTH TO FIRST CHILDKELLY CLARKSON is a new mum. The singer welcomed her first child with husband Brandon Blackstock on Thursday (12Jun14) and announced the happy news on Saturday (14Jun14). Taking to Twitter.com the Since U Been Gone hitmaker wrote, Our baby girl River Rose Blackstock arrived on June 12th! Thank you everyone for all of your well wishes! Brandon and I are on cloud 9!! Clarkson confirmed she was pregnant four weeks after she and Blackstock wed in Tennessee in October (13), and she revealed the baby was a girl in January (14), tweeting, I knew it! Only a girl could cause this much drama with all this vomiting ha! **47th CMA Awards ShowFeaturing: Kelly ClarksonWhere: Nashville, Tennessee, United StatesWhen: 07 Nov 2013Credit: Judy Eddy/WENN.com
Kelly Clarkson arrives with Brandon Blackstock for the ceremonial swearing-in of President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, Monday, Jan. 21, 2013. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Kelly Clarkson Shades Ex Brandon Blackstock Through Song Lyrics
A Look Back at Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock’s Life in Photos, From First Meeting to Divorce 13 Images

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock better watch out because she’s coming for him through music. In addition to her upcoming album, Chemistry, the 40-year-old pop star made sure to subtly shade him during her “Kellyoke” segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday. 

She modified the lyrics to Gayle’s “Abcdefu,” to not only reference Blackstock but also his father, Narvel Blackstock, who was once married to Reba McEntire. The original lyrics are, “F**k you and your mom and your sister and your job/and your broke-ass car and that s**t you call art.” However, Clarkson got a little more creative (and personal) by singing, “F you and your dad and the fact that you got half/and my broken heart/turn that s**t into art.”

Yeah, there’s no denying that the line change references the father and son — and we are here to support our strong queen. Clarkson and Blackstock had a dragged-out divorce over her Montana ranch that he refused to leave. She had to give her ex a one-time payment of $1.3 million, plus $46,500 per month for child support even though she has primary custody of daughter River 8, and son Remington, 6. He also receives $115,000 per month in alimony until 2024. 

Clarkson is promising that her next album isn’t going to be a hateful one, though. She described it to her Instagram followers as music about “the arc of an entire relationship.” She added, “And a whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing. So there’s the good, the bad, and the ugly kind of thing going on in it.” Blackstock better get ready because he inspired more than one lyric — he gave Clarkson an entire album’s worth of material.

