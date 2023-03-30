One Royal Expert Thinks Prince William Should Have Been More Empathetic to Prince Harry’s Trauma

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Throughout much of the royal feud, Prince Harry has taken the brunt of the criticism since he’s the one who has been publicly speaking out with his memoir, Spare. However, not everyone agrees with the palace’s silent-treatment PR strategy after the book was published — the Duke of Sussex has someone in his corner.

Alexander Larman, the author of the upcoming book, The Windsors at War: The King, His Brother and a Family Divided, doesn’t believe that Harry has any “interest whatsoever in reconciling” after publishing Spare. “To publish a book like Spare with that level of attack on your family is essentially ending any kind of relationship you’re ever going to have,” he told Us Weekly. But Larman also thinks that the royal family fumbled the response to Harry’s side of the story — and he puts a lot of that blame on Prince William.

“I think that William should’ve given an interview in which he extended the hand of brotherhood. He should’ve said, ‘We’re all very concerned about him. We understand that he had the most awful traumatic shock when his mother died so young. We know life has been hard for him,’” Larman advised. It would have softened the blow and perhaps opened the gates to a reconciliation. Instead, we are almost a month away from the coronation and there’s no end to the feud in sight.

This isn’t the first time the Prince of Wales has been criticized for not stepping up and helping Harry. Duncan Larcombe, the former royal editor for The Sun, told the Daily Beast last year that William “has to start showing some leadership” when it comes to brokering peace with his younger brother. “William has got a lot more to lose than Harry,” he explained. “The monarchy could be lost on his watch.”

