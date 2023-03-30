Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise’s Daughter Bella Debuted Her Dark Hair Transformation in an Ultra-Rare Selfie

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s springtime and that often means ushering in a new look for the season. That’s exactly what Bella Kidman Cruise, the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, decided to do — and her hair transformation is edgy and chic!

The 30-year-old artist shared her fresh cut in a rare selfie on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. Her dark locks were styled with short fringe with staggered layers throughout her hair. Bella leveled up her ensemble by wearing a sheer white-lace top with a black bra underneath. She topped off her artistic flair with a black beret and a pop of red lipstick. Bella gave shout-out to her hairstylist, Jennifer Ball, writing, “@craphairclub hair is giving me so much joy still. Thank you.”

Bella Kidman Cruise shows off her new hairstyle.

Bella Kidman Cruise/Instagram.

This is a dramatic change for the very private daughter of Kidman and Cruise. In the past, she’s sported very short platinum-blonde locks and she even went red for a while. Bella keeps her fans guessing as to how she’s going to experiment with her look.

Bella and her husband, Max Parker, continue to live in London and mostly keep out of the spotlight. Kidman does her best to also keep her relationship with her two oldest children, including son Connor Cruise, 27, off the radar. They continue to remain in the Church of Scientology, like their father, so she has to tread carefully. “I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is,” Kidman told Who magazine in 2018. They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

