Kate Hudson Praises Mom Goldie Hawn for Calling Out ‘Hollywood’s Double Standards for Women’ Early in Her Career

It’s no secret that Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson have a close mother-daughter relationship and that bond extends beyond their personal lives. Hudson is proud of what her mom has accomplished in Hollywood, especially during an era that wasn’t so easy for women.

On the latest episode of Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast, the 43-year-old actress proudly shared how Hawn was ahead of the curve when it came to “Hollywood’s double standards for women.” A man has no problem using his voice to make a film project better, but a woman was often labeled “difficult and complicated” if she shared similar thoughts.

“[Hawn] had to really fight for a lot of these movies to be made [and] was seen by a lot of people as difficult and complicated because she had a point of view,” Hudson shared. “She decided to tell people that told her to stay in her lane to go f**k themselves and basically started producing her own movies, which wasn’t happening at the time.”

The sexism Hawn encountered, “especially in the ’70s and ’80s in Hollywood,” made her work even harder for her successful career, which included movies like Overboard, Private Benjamin, and The First Wives Club. “Her strength” and “her conviction” inspired Hudson when she decided to follow in her mother’s footsteps. “She’s so determined. I mean she’s really unbelievable,” the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star praised . “She was on the cutting edge of this, and she never gave up.”

