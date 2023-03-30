Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Be ‘Watched Like Hawks’ If They Decide to Attend King Charles III’s Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t given any indication as to whether King Charles III’s coronation is go for them, but royal insiders are giving hints as to what their visit might look like. And, honestly, it doesn’t sound like much fun.

The Sussexes have reportedly been warned about being on their “best behavior” for Charles’ big day, according to Heat Magazine, via the Mirror. That doesn’t seem like a major issue since they handled themselves with grace during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and her funeral last year. However, they will be “watched like hawks” throughout the festivities since everyone has been warned not to upstage the king.

Prince Harry is making a statement about his experience with his family in court. https://t.co/pi6IdsZeIS — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 29, 2023

It seems that the palace is exhausted by the feud, so “if [Harry and Meghan] put even a toe out of line, they’ll be banned from future royal occasions” because there are “only so many olive branches Charles can offer.” The royal insider claimed that some family members were “baffled” that the dynamic duo was invited to the coronation because they “are on the thinnest of ice – even if they don’t seem to realize it.”

Oh, they probably know that the royal family has limited patience for them after Prince Harry released his memoir, Spare. Yet neither side seems willing to budge on compromising their beliefs or squaring away their issues. With Prince Harry’s damning testimony at this week’s court hearing and Charles’ “too-busy” excuse for seeing his son, it’s showing just how far away the royal family is from reaching any sort of peace — the feud looms large.

Click here to see a complete timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with the royal family.