Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Be ‘Watched Like Hawks’ If They Decide to Attend King Charles III’s Coronation

Kristyn Burtt
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Plus Icon
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images.
FALMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Prince William, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Cornwall while in Cornwall visit the Dracaena Centre to learn about the wide variety of support and services that the organisation provides to local people, with a mission of building a healthy, happy and mutually supportive society on February 9, 2023 in Falmouth, United Kingdom. Their Royal Highnesses are visiting Cornwall for the first time since becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. Located between Falmouth and Penryn, the centre serves both towns and the surrounding rural area. It has been in operation since 2008 and supports around 10,000 people a year. (Photo by Ben Birchall-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital on January 13, 2023 in Liverpool, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Merseyside to thank those working in healthcare and mental health support for their work during the winter months. Their engagements take place 2 days after the official release of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's book "Spare". (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
The Princess of Wales (left) greets Captain Preet Chandi, during a visit to Landau Forte College, in Derby, to celebrate Captain Chandi's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica. Picture date: Wednesday February 8, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo credit should read: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 10: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England. The 100th birthday of the RAF, which was founded on on 1 April 1918, was marked with a centenary parade with the presentation of a new Queen's Colour and flypast of 100 aircraft over Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Every Single Time the Royal Family Has Subtly Shaded Meghan Markle & Prince Harry After Leaving the Firm 7 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t given any indication as to whether King Charles III’s coronation is go for them, but royal insiders are giving hints as to what their visit might look like. And, honestly, it doesn’t sound like much fun. 

The Sussexes have reportedly been warned about being on their “best behavior” for Charles’ big day, according to Heat Magazine, via the Mirror. That doesn’t seem like a major issue since they handled themselves with grace during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and her funeral last year. However, they will be “watched like hawks” throughout the festivities since everyone has been warned not to upstage the king. 

It seems that the palace is exhausted by the feud, so “if [Harry and Meghan] put even a toe out of line, they’ll be banned from future royal occasions” because there are “only so many olive branches Charles can offer.” The royal insider claimed that some family members were “baffled” that the dynamic duo was invited to the coronation because they “are on the thinnest of ice – even if they don’t seem to realize it.”

Oh, they probably know that the royal family has limited patience for them after Prince Harry released his memoir, Spare. Yet neither side seems willing to budge on compromising their beliefs or squaring away their issues. With Prince Harry’s damning testimony at this week’s court hearing and Charles’ “too-busy” excuse for seeing his son, it’s showing just how far away the royal family is from reaching any sort of peace — the feud looms large.

Click here to see a complete timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with the royal family.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad