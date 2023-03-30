Olivia Wilde Is Reportedly Having This Very Relatable Reaction to Her Ex Harry Styles & Emily Ratajkowski’s Steamy Kiss

For Olivia Wilde, seeing her ex Harry Styles kissing model Emily Ratajkowski must not be easy, seeing as the model was a pal of hers.

“[Wilde] is trying not to be jealous because she is moving on as well,” a source told Us Weekly of the Don’t Worry Darling director’s reported conflicting emotions. The source revealed that the situation allegedly “upsets” Wilde. And, honestly, understandably so.

Emily Ratajkowski's romance with Harry Styles may not be sitting well with his ex, Olivia Wilde. https://t.co/ityEohOlOr — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 28, 2023

Prior to the possible jealousy reports, a source had spoken out against Ratajkowski. “This is a betrayal,” the insider told Page Six.

According to the same source, Wilde was reportedly planning on “staying far away from this and taking the high road.” The source added, “She is focused on her kids and her work, she wants nothing to do with this mess.” And, even though that may be true, jealousy can totally seep through.

As a reminder, on March 25, Ratajkowski and Styles were spotted dancing and kissing in the streets of Tokyo (See the video HERE!).

Jealousy, betrayal, romance: it looks like this drama has everything it needs to be Wilde's next movie, right?

