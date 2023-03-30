Jason Ritter Got Candid About Tackling Alcoholism at the Beginning of His Romance With Melanie Lynskey

If you’ve kept up with Melanie Lynkey‘s ever-so-booming career, you know just how incredible her and her husband Jason Ritter are with one another. From sweet red carpet moments together to tear-jerking social media posts (enjoy an adorable one HERE!), Ritter and Lynskey have proved they’re a match made in heaven.

Most recently, the two, who share a 4-year-old daughter, appeared in The Drew Barrymore Show together and looked back at their relationship, bumps and all. “I know how incredible Melanie was early on,” Ritter said, talking about when he realized Lynskey was “The One” for him. “But it’s not as cute of a story as you would like to think. It was messy and interesting and weird. But mixed in the mix was I was dealing with some alcoholism issues.”

Host Drew Barrymore, who’s also been open about her struggles with addiction, immediately related to what the Accused star was saying.

“At a point, I knew how amazing she was and I thought she would be incredible for someone who deserved her, basically,” Ritter said, holding back tears. “And I didn’t feel like I was that person. I felt a little bit too crazy.”

He continued, “It was only after maybe a year into not drinking where I started to go, ‘Oh, maybe I can promise some things to someone else. Maybe I can be this person. I knew that she was incredible. It was working on myself enough to feel like maybe I could be ‘The One’ for her too.” Need tissues, anyone?

In addition to Ritter, Barrymore and Lynskey were also holding back their emotion. "He worked so hard," the Yellowjackets star said. "He did so much work on himself, I'm so proud of him."

Also in the talk, Lynkey remembered the moment she knew Ritter was her perfect match. “At a certain point in our relationship, I had a very very old dog and Mouse was so old at this point in getting up in the night multiple times needing to pee and it was kind of driving me crazy,” she recalled. “And Jason would get up with her every single time and just take her outside and go back to sleep and get up and take her outside and I think that was when I was like ‘Oh, I could have a child with this man.'”

She added that Ritter showed “infinite patience and kindness and love.” After all, what more could you want from a partner? What an amazing couple!

