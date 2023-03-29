Andie MacDowell & Helen Mirren Are a Barbiecore Dream As They Show Off Their Gray Locks for L’Oreal

This is not a drill: Andie MacDowell and Helen Mirren are in a photoshoot together, and it’s the Barbiecore photoshoot of our dreams! Not only that, but they’re also proudly showing off their gray hair.

In photos obtained by DailyMail on March 29, fans can see Mirren and the Four Weddings and a Funeral star rocking the chicest Barbiecore looks while prepping for a new advertisement for L’Oreal.

Mirren looks incredible in a fringed shawl dress, which she paired with sparkling boots, while MacDowell wowed in a matching colored pantsuit and heels. Not only do the award-winning stars look so chic in their bold looks, but their curled gray and white hair looks so hypnotic in every photo taken!

MacDowell has worked with L’Oreal for 32 years, while the Eye in the Sky star has worked with them for nearly a decade, first signing on in 2014 as a UK ambassador and frequently wearing their products on the red carpet, per the Guardian.

Not only have these two dazzled fans on the red carpet with their hair, but they’ve spoken about why embracing their gray hair has been life-changing for them.

Mirren said she originally kept her hair because she’s “lazy!” She told People, “Honestly, I’m so lazy about my hair! It’s a lot of work and as wonderful as many hairdressers are, I don’t want to sit in a salon for hours. I just can’t be bothered with that.” She added, “Embrace the gray or the white or whatever it is.”

As for MacDowell, she’s talked about how much she adores her gray hair, and loves to show it off. “At the very beginning of quarantine, my hair started growing and every time my kids would see me, they kept telling me I looked badass with my gray hair,” she said to Vogue. “My managers had actually said to me, ‘It’s not time.’ And I said, ‘I think you’re wrong, and I’m going to be more powerful if I embrace where I am right now. It’s time because in two years I’m going to be 65. If I don’t do it now, I won’t have the chance to be salt and pepper. I always wanted to be salt and pepper!’”

