Ivanka Trump Is Reportedly ‘No Longer’ Taking This Action for Donald Trump Amid His Legal Battle

It’s no secret that ever since former President Donald Trump left the White House in 2021, his daughter Ivanka Trump has seemingly tried to separate herself from the controversial family. However, a new report shows that she’s allegedly taking a step even further back amid his possible indictment.

A source told People, “Even though Ivanka loves her dad, she knows how impossible he can be,” adding that Ivanka “is recreating her business life and raising her children, which are her priorities. She is through with politics.“

“Donald does what he wants, and she can’t help him now,” they added. “His help is in the hands of his lawyers and advisers. She is no longer working in that capacity.”

They also alleged that while she’s distanced herself from Donald, there’s reportedly no tension in their father-daughter relationship.

Despite a bunch of speculation, Ivanka made it clear early on that she wouldn’t be a part of Donald’s 2024 presidential campaign. Back in Nov 2022, Ivanka released a statement per People about what she plans to do next, saying, “This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward, I will do so outside the political arena.”