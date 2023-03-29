Outlander Star Sam Heughan’s Latest Project Is a Psychological Thriller That Will Leave You Guessing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Outlander fans, who are coming to grips with the end of their beloved series, won’t be without Sam Heughan for long. He’s already announced his next project and he isn’t going very far — he’s staying on Starz.

Heughan’s new series is The Couple Next Door, is promising, per the press release, to be “a deliciously dark, psychological drama” that explores “the stultifying claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing your darkest desires.” Well, call us interested! The 42-year-old actor will play an “alpha traffic cop” who gets involved with his new next-door neighbor, played by Eleanor Tomlinson. Of course these things are complicated — they are both married to other people. (And if Heughan and Tomlinson’s chemistry is anything like the heat he and Outlander co-star Caitríona Balfe share, prepare to melt!)

The six-part thriller will be the third project Heughan does with Starz — Outlander and Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham are the other two — and it sounds like the network is thrilled to do business with him. Sam has truly found his home at STARZ as he continues to shine on our slate,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ, in a statement. “This marks our third series with the brilliant actor, and we cannot wait to see the chemistry he and Eleanor will ignite together in this provocative series.”

Heughan is “thrilled” to have his next project on the books since he’s found comfortable home on the cable network. The series is going be provocatively enticing, so get ready for more Heughan on your screens.

