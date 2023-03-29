The Royal Family Reportedly Isn’t Interested in Giving Prince Harry a ‘Warm Reception’ If He Decides To Go To King Charles III’s Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince Harry’s unexpected arrival in London for court hearings in his civil case against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Daily Mail, raises a lot of questions about his participation in King Charles III’s upcoming coronation. It doesn’t sound like the royal family is very pleased with the scathing statement the Duke of Sussex made in court, so that will likely affect their interactions if he does attend the May 6 event.

Christopher Andersen, author of The King: The Life of Charles III, gave an eye-opening look to Fox News Digital about what Prince Harry might expect from the palace in the coming weeks. Because this week’s mission was “entirely focused on the legal cases he and Meghan Markle are pursuing against the U.K. press,” and not on a reconciliation, “it’s highly doubtful he’d get a warm reception” in May. Andersen noted, “William appears to have thrown up his hands in disgust. Charles III is still furious over Harry’s devastating portrayal of his wife, Camilla, as a villainous schemer in his bombshell memoir.”

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s France trip was canceled, so there might have been time to try and work things out, but the palace claimed the couple was “too busy” to meet up with Harry. The Duke of Sussex is reportedly not staying at Frogmore Cottage, which he and Meghan Markle are allowed to enjoy through the early summer, and is instead, “staying with friends,” according to Fox New Digital. That means a random sighting on Windsor grounds isn’t even possible.

What makes Harry’s possible coronation attendance even more curious is the fact that a second court case that he has against the Mirror Group begins three days after his dad’s big day on May 9. Andersen believes that if he skips the coronation and only attends the legal proceedings, then the damage will be permanently done. He concluded, “That would send the message that he prioritizes his own legal troubles over what is a singular moment in British history – quite the slap in the face to the rest of the royal family.”

